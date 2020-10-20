FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 387,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:FF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $523.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 60.74%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 75.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.