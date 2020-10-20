Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Galapagos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.46.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.56.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. Galapagos had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.