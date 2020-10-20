GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 144.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 70.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 35.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 344.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.