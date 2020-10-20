Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.53.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $210.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

