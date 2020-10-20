Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 649,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 785,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 464.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBNXF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

