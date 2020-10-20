Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

