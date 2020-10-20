Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. 140166 raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.