Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $129,419,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

