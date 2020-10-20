Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

