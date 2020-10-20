Good Life Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average is $238.37. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.