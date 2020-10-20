Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.