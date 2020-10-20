Good Life Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

COST stock opened at $375.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

