Good Life Advisors LLC Has $949,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

