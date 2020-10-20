Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 509,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

