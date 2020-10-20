Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

