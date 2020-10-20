Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $324.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

