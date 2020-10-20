Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 20,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

