Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

