Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 4,702 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

