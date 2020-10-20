Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,521.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,443.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

