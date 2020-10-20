Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.07 and a beta of 0.96. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $115.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 47,773 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $4,236,509.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,239,436.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,892,760.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,756,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,772 shares of company stock valued at $44,068,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

