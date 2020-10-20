Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $732.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 967.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

