Graco (GGG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,661 shares of company stock worth $28,795,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

