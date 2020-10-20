Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 215 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

