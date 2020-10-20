Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after buying an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

