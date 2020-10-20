Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.86% from the stock’s previous close.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,873. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

In related news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

