Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.00

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $962.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

