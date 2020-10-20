Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

GNTY stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.51. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

