Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

HAFC stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 486.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

