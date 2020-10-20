Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 3,036 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

