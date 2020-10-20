Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $375.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.12. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

