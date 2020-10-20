Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

