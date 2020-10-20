Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $172,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

