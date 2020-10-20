Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,521.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,443.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

