Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,016 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

