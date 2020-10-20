Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 527 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

