Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €40.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

