H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HEES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $22.47 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

