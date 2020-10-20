Head-To-Head Analysis: Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) versus Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ultrapar Participações and Cheniere Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participações 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cheniere Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 68.15%. Given Ultrapar Participações’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultrapar Participações is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Ultrapar Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participações 0.29% 2.52% 0.76% Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15%

Risk and Volatility

Ultrapar Participações has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and Cheniere Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participações $21.70 billion 0.17 $94.65 million $0.15 22.47 Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.27 $648.00 million ($0.57) -85.96

Cheniere Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultrapar Participações. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultrapar Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Ultrapar Participações on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,090 Ipiranga service stations. Its Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The company's Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the North, Northeast, and Southeast regions of Brazil. The company also operates Abastece AÃ­, a digital payments app for the purchase of fuels, and other products and services. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

