Head-To-Head Survey: Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) vs. Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and Jones Soda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,473.90 -$1.17 million N/A N/A Jones Soda $11.51 million 0.88 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jones Soda.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jones Soda shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Jones Soda shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Home Bistro and Jones Soda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55% Jones Soda -27.38% -45.71% -29.73%

Summary

Home Bistro beats Jones Soda on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. The company sells its products primarily in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with various retailers. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, as well as directly to its national and regional retail accounts. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

