Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 124,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.