Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLX stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $387.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 3.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

