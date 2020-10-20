Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Henry Schein by 183.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after buying an additional 352,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Henry Schein by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after buying an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.