Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $933.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $883.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $820.59. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $546.74 and a twelve month high of $941.61.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

