Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.40. Hertz Global shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 447,749 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $338.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hertz Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

