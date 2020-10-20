Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

HESM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

HESM stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,380 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

