Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, 140166 restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -467.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

