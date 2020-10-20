Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. 140166 restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -467.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $60,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

