Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

