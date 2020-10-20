Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.88. 25,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,287. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

